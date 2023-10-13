G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Down 26.7% in September

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ WILC opened at $9.26 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in G. Willi-Food International by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
