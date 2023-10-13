Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) versus International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Head to Head Comparison

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) and International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gaucho Group and International Land Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Gaucho Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gaucho Group and International Land Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaucho Group -1,112.47% -157.84% -93.77% International Land Alliance N/A N/A -107.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Gaucho Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Gaucho Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaucho Group and International Land Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaucho Group $1.64 million 0.43 -$21.75 million ($70.50) -0.01 International Land Alliance $520,000.00 17.46 -$10.42 million ($0.66) -0.31

International Land Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaucho Group. International Land Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaucho Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Land Alliance beats Gaucho Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel. It also manufactures and sells leather goods, ready-to-wear, home décor, fashion products, and accessories through e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

