GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Short Interest Up 66.4% in September

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 31.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. GigaCloud Technology has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $18.60.
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GCT. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Friday, June 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.