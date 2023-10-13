GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Short Interest Up 66.4% in September

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 31.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. GigaCloud Technology has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GCT. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

