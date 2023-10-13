Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,193 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

