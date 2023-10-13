Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as low as C$0.77. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 129.54, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.60 million, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.23.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.