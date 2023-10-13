GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $459,436.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,417.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,095 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,303,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $75.45 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.94.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

