goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $120.11

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$120.11 and traded as low as C$112.55. goeasy shares last traded at C$113.52, with a volume of 23,043 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSY shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$120.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 36.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.99.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of C$302.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 16.2464678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

