Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.05. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 131,329 shares traded.

Gold Reserve Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $210.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

