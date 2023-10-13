Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,469,700 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the September 15th total of 3,891,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,198.1 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Great Wall Motor stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.58.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
