Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,469,700 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the September 15th total of 3,891,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,198.1 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Great Wall Motor stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.