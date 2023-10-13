Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 4,968 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $469.45 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

