Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,681 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 105,073 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $179,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $331.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

