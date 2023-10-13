Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $16.02 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $112.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HWBK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Sunday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

