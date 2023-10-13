Head-To-Head Analysis: Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) & Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY)

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 18.86% -29.25% 11.35% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celerity Solutions has a beta of -3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 421% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Consensus Cloud Solutions and Celerity Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 75.09%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Celerity Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $366.26 million 1.31 $72.71 million $3.52 6.91 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Celerity Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Celerity Solutions

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

