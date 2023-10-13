Head-To-Head Comparison: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) vs. Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aecon Group and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 22.37 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.26 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.68

Aecon Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aecon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

45.8% of Aecon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aecon Group and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aecon Group and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aecon Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aecon Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.30, suggesting a potential upside of 160.65%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Aecon Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aecon Group is more favorable than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Aecon Group beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors. The Concessions segment engages in the development, building, construction, financing, and operation of construction projects by way of public-private partnership contract structures. The company was formerly known as Prefac Concrete Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Aecon Group Inc. in June 2001. Aecon Group Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.