Head to Head Contrast: CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) vs. Cango (NYSE:CANG)

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CS Disco and Cango’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $135.19 million 2.55 -$70.76 million ($1.25) -4.58 Cango $287.14 million 0.54 -$161.11 million ($0.61) -1.87

CS Disco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cango. CS Disco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco -55.07% -32.29% -28.31% Cango -27.51% -12.74% -8.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares CS Disco and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.8% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of CS Disco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Cango shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CS Disco and Cango, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 1 5 4 0 2.30 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

CS Disco presently has a consensus target price of $10.46, suggesting a potential upside of 82.68%. Given CS Disco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CS Disco is more favorable than Cango.

Risk and Volatility

CS Disco has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cango beats CS Disco on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. In addition, the company offers DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; and DISCO Request, a solution that process requests and subpoenas. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also provides automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

