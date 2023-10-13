Head-To-Head Contrast: Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) & Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX)

Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) and Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starbox Group and Mobiquity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbox Group $8.25 million 6.99 $3.60 million N/A N/A Mobiquity Technologies $4.17 million 0.45 -$8.06 million N/A N/A

Starbox Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Starbox Group has a beta of 3.47, indicating that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Starbox Group and Mobiquity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Starbox Group and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A Mobiquity Technologies -400.21% -1,652.95% -201.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Starbox Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Starbox Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Starbox Group beats Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company operates GETBATS website and mobile app that feature cash rebates from merchants in over 20 industries, such as automotive, beauty and health, books and media, electronics, fashion, food and beverages, groceries and pets, home and living, and sports and entertainment; SEEBATS website and mobile app, a video streaming platform, which designs and optimizes online advertisements, and distribute advertisements for various industries, including luxury property development, medical services, retail jewelry sales, and real estate agencies; and PAYBATS websites and mobile app, an e-payment solution that provides payment solutions to merchants. In addition, it offers network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

