Head to Head Review: Nippon Carbon (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) versus Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) and Nippon Carbon (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Linde shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Linde shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Linde and Nippon Carbon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 0 1 12 0 2.92 Nippon Carbon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Linde presently has a consensus target price of $407.65, suggesting a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Linde’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Linde is more favorable than Nippon Carbon.

This table compares Linde and Nippon Carbon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 17.20% 16.17% 8.41% Nippon Carbon N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Linde and Nippon Carbon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $33.09 billion 5.57 $4.15 billion $11.46 32.96 Nippon Carbon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Carbon.

Summary

Linde beats Nippon Carbon on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants. It serves a range of industries, including healthcare, chemicals and energy, manufacturing, metals and mining, food and beverage, and electronics. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Carbon Products Related, Silicon Carbide Products Related, and Others segments. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material. The company also provides specialty carbon products, such as isotropic graphite; high purity treatment graphite used for manufacturing device components for silicon semiconductors, compound semiconductors, and optical fibers; VESCOAT, a silicon carbide coated product used for silicon semiconductor, LED, and manufacturing device components for optical fibers; and carbon products for mechanical components that are used in various fields of science, including electronics, machinery, and the metallurgy industry; and SC CARBON sliding composites. In addition, it offers artificial graphite electrodes for use in high-power electric arc furnaces; silicon carbide continuous fibers, such as Nicalon, Hi-Nicalon, and Hi-Nicalon Type S for use as composite reinforcement in ceramic, plastic, and metal materials; and lithium ion secondary batteries used for cellular and smart phones, NBPC, tablet terminals, power tools, hybrid automobiles, and electric automobiles. Further, the company provides impervious graphite RESBON, a corrosion-resistant material; NICABEADS, which are surface-coated micro bead-shape materials; and NICAFILM, a flexible graphite sheet made from natural graphite. Additionally, it engages in the real estate leasing business; and manufacture and repairing of industrial machinery. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

