Head to Head Review: Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) & Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Qorvo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $1.79 billion 13.14 $437.67 million $9.32 52.90 Qorvo $3.57 billion 2.55 $103.15 million ($0.17) -547.00

Monolithic Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qorvo. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Monolithic Power Systems and Qorvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 12 0 2.92 Qorvo 2 10 9 0 2.33

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus target price of $553.46, indicating a potential upside of 12.25%. Qorvo has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.37%. Given Qorvo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 24.50% 26.80% 21.65% Qorvo -0.29% 7.89% 4.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Qorvo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. It also offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

