Head to Head Survey: NeoVolta (NEOV) & Its Rivals

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NeoVolta to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28% NeoVolta Competitors -949.37% -25.77% -16.68%

Risk & Volatility

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s peers have a beta of -5.23, meaning that their average share price is 623% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeoVolta and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -27.50 NeoVolta Competitors $668.19 million $9.26 million -2.50

NeoVolta’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NeoVolta and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 113 462 1049 55 2.62

NeoVolta presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 54.33%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

NeoVolta peers beat NeoVolta on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

