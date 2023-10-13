Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

HCAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

HCAT stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $25,595.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,251 shares of company stock valued at $60,466 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,356 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 818,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,637,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

