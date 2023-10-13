HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $365,903.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $527,065.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $4,546,441 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

