Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEAK. Barclays reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

