Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $163.67

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.67 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 159.20 ($1.95). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.00), with a volume of 255,418 shares traded.

Henderson International Income Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.63. The stock has a market cap of £316.51 million and a PE ratio of 1,358.33.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

