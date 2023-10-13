Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $136.90

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.67). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.68), with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Hibernia REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The company has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a PE ratio of 35.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.90.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.
