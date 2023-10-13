Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:HGV opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $51.81.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.
