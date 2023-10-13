Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $593.10.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Humana Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $499.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.47 and a 200-day moving average of $486.69. Humana has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

About Humana

(Get Free Report

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.