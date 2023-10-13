Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $593.10.
HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana
Humana Stock Performance
HUM stock opened at $499.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.47 and a 200-day moving average of $486.69. Humana has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Humana Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
