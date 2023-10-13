Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

