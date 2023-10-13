Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.64. 157,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,869,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$547.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.60 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 129.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

