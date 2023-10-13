Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $145.77

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.77 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 134.60 ($1.65). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.65), with a volume of 1,013,321 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.64. The firm has a market cap of £536.66 million, a PE ratio of 794.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Ibstock’s payout ratio is currently 5,294.12%.

In other news, insider Chris McLeish sold 90,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.88), for a total value of £139,160.56 ($170,331.16). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

