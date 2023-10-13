ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $275.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $243.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $268.07.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

