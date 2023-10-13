Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

IMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Immunocore by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after buying an additional 1,222,343 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.28. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.39 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

