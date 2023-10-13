Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.75. Immutep shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 64,492 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Immutep in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Immutep Stock Down 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immutep

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immutep in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Immutep in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Immutep by 225.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer.

See Also

