Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 2,543 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

