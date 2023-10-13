Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

