International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 110,600 shares changing hands.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 26.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

