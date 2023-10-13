Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $278.00

Shares of Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278 ($3.40) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.30). Invesco Income Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.40), with a volume of 47,441 shares trading hands.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £162.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 278 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

About Invesco Income Growth Trust

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

