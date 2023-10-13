Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

