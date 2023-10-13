Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Invitae to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Invitae alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Invitae

Invitae Stock Down 2.6 %

NVTA stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $165.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.78. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Invitae had a negative net margin of 161.92% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invitae by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,262,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 931,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after acquiring an additional 544,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,323,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 604,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,811,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 348,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.