IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $93.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $107.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.14.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP stock opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,006,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,006,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,606. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.3% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 56,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

