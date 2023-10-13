IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $240.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.47.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $197.61 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $2,994,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 73,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

