iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.18% of iShares Transportation Average ETF worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 802.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 48,151 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

iShares Transportation Average ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IYT opened at $232.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.66. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.