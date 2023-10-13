Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) & Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Financial Analysis

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) and Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Itron and Veralto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Itron alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itron $1.92 billion 1.38 -$9.73 million $0.85 68.74 Veralto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Veralto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Itron.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.1% of Itron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Itron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Itron and Veralto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itron 2.01% 8.02% 3.94% Veralto N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Itron and Veralto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itron 1 5 6 0 2.42 Veralto 0 2 1 0 2.33

Itron currently has a consensus price target of $69.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.95%. Veralto has a consensus price target of $92.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.39%. Given Veralto’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veralto is more favorable than Itron.

Summary

Itron beats Veralto on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc., a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing. The Networked Solutions segment provides a combination of communicating devices, such as smart meters, modules, endpoints, and sensors; network infrastructure; and associated application software for acquiring and transporting application-specific data. The Outcomes segment offers value-added, enhanced software and services for managing, organizing, analyzing, and interpreting data to enhance decision making, maximize operational profitability, drive resource efficiency, and deliver results for consumers, utilities, and smart cities. In addition, it offers implementation, project management, installation, consulting, and post-sale maintenance support services, as well as cloud and software-as-a-service; and extended or customer-specific warranties. It offers its products and services under the Itron brand. The company markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, agents, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities and municipalities. Itron, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. Veralto Corporation was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation on February 22, 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Veralto Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.