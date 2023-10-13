J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.
J.Jill Price Performance
JILL opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.11.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 835.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About J.Jill
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
