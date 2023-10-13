J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

J.Jill Price Performance

JILL opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 835.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

About J.Jill

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 5,493.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.