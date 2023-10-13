Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $199.78

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.78 ($2.45) and traded as low as GBX 192.10 ($2.35). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.37), with a volume of 27,840 shares.

Jersey Oil and Gas Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,382.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.08.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

