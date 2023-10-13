JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Lowered to $5.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBLU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of JBLU opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.71. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

