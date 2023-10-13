John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 212.33 ($2.60).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 225 ($2.75) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
John Wood Group Stock Down 2.4 %
Insider Activity at John Wood Group
In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp bought 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,216 ($5,160.34). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,637 shares of company stock worth $857,860. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
