Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 458,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 171.1% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $156.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

