JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.76 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

