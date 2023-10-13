Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,090.00

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,090 ($13.34) and last traded at GBX 1,130 ($13.83), with a volume of 2118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,138 ($13.93).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,476 ($18.07).

The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,492.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,209.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,262.01.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

