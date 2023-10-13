Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.53

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 111948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,681.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,681.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,173 shares of company stock worth $839,695. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.